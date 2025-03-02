Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Metadium has a total market cap of $40.95 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,508,722 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium (META) is a cryptocurrency . Metadium has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,705,508,722 in circulation. The last known price of Metadium is 0.0246764 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $6,499,406.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metadium.com/.”

