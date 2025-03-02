Mercury NZ Limited (MCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.
Mercury NZ Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.49.
Mercury NZ Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mercury NZ
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury NZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury NZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.