Mercury NZ Limited (MCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Other segments. It operates 9 hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; 6 wind plants; and 5 geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

