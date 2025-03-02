MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 27,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 378,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MediPharm Labs Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

