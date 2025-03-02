Medibank Private Limited (MPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Medibank Private’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Medibank Private Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,797.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

About Medibank Private

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.