Medibank Private Limited (MPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Medibank Private’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Medibank Private Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,797.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.
About Medibank Private
