McMillan Shakespeare Limited (MMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

McMillan Shakespeare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47. The stock has a market cap of $952.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.

