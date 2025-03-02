McMillan Shakespeare Limited (MMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
McMillan Shakespeare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47. The stock has a market cap of $952.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.
McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile
