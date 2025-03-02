Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CFO Buys $23,877.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian J. Willey purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $23,877.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $103,467. This trade represents a 30.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,529,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,705,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.