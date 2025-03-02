Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,037,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 239,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 61,307 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,778. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.