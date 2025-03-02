Maripau Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $358.65 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $284.84 and a 52-week high of $402.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

