Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

