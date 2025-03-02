Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. 1,591,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,889,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Guggenheim began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $813.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.08.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at $843,118.54. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,329,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,990,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.