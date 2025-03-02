MARA’s (MARA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

MARA Price Performance

MARA stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 5.76. MARA has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts anticipate that MARA will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,010,115. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,215 shares of company stock worth $2,033,766 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MARA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 217,106 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 112.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in MARA during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MARA during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in MARA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 624,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

