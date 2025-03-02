Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications.

