Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 119,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $14,758,000. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

