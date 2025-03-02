Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.88%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
