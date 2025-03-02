Maia Wealth LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

