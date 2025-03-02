Maia Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after acquiring an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,868,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

