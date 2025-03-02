Maia Wealth LLC Has $13.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maia Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 851,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,789,000 after buying an additional 481,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after buying an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,175,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after buying an additional 465,660 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

