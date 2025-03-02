Maia Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day moving average is $242.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.