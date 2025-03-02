Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 2,537 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,901 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,702,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

