Macy’s’ (M) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on M. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.05. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.95%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 118,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

