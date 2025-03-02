LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $143.68. 759,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $191.63.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVMUY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.