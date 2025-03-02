Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Sells C$3,675,732.13 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13.

TSE LUG opened at C$39.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.34. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.18.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

