Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Sells C$3,675,732.13 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
TSE LUG opened at C$39.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.34. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.74.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
