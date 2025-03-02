Lufax (NYSE:LU) & TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Financial Analysis

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax -12.75% -3.63% -1.45% TeraWulf -41.88% -15.91% -11.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 2 0 0 2.00 TeraWulf 0 1 7 2 3.10

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lufax and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $2.98, indicating a potential upside of 2.76%. TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 106.27%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Lufax.

Risk and Volatility

Lufax has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lufax and TeraWulf”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $20.29 billion 0.12 $125.31 million ($0.77) -3.76 TeraWulf $126.47 million 12.79 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Lufax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

