Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 47,282,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 84,598,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

