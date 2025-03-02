Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 47,282,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 84,598,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
