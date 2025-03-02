Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.74 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

AvePoint Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.