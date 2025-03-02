Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Haemonetics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,210,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,986,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Haemonetics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,433,000 after buying an additional 250,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 106,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

