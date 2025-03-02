Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,125 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Exponent by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $115.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

