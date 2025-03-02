Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Blue Bird worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

