Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,106,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,838,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,736,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 175,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 128,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

NYSE OII opened at $22.09 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OII shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Report on OII

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.