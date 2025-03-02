Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Organogenesis worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $6.22 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 55,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $186,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,044,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,457.44. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,116 shares of company stock worth $991,190. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

