Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIND. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $608.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 3.11.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,347.04. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

