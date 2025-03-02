Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Financial Review

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF – Get Free Report) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lombard Medical and Lyra Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics $1.47 million 9.52 -$62.68 million ($1.49) -0.14

Lombard Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyra Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.6% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lombard Medical and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lyra Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,002.80%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics -6,635.76% -125.07% -59.74%

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Lombard Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company’s principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase III clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. It has a collaboration agreement with LianBio Inflammatory Limited to develop and commercialize LYR-210 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

