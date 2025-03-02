Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

