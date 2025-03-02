Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares changing hands.
Lithium X Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.57.
About Lithium X Energy
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium X Energy
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.