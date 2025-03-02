Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, QuantumScape, Arcadium Lithium, Enovix, and SolarEdge Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of lithium, a key element in battery manufacturing for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. With the surging demand for clean energy solutions, these stocks have gained investor attention despite being subject to market volatility and fluctuations in global supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. 18,815,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,938,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $104.03 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 2,821,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $143.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. 3,236,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 19,857,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,495,463. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 4.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 14,457,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,030,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTM

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 7,582,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.87. Enovix has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 3,542,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $955.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $78.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Featured Stories