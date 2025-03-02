Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,980,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 510.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 60,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

