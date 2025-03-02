Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Sells $594,217.47 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $594,217.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 293,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,238.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Institutional Trading of Life360

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Life360 by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Life360 in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

