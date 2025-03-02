Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.64. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

