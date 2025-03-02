Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 176.9% in February

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,874. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
