Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $1.09 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

