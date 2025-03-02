Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average of $289.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

