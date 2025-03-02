Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.