Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 130.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.5 %

BG opened at $74.34 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.