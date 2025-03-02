Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $542,000 Stock Position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.13% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NETD stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

