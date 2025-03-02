Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $27.92 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,387 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,802,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,104,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,445,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,398,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UBS Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after buying an additional 2,307,033 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in UBS Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,338,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,259,000 after buying an additional 445,876 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

