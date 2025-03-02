Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $2.30 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $228,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRV opened at $258.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.20.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

