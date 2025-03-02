Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $237.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.47 and its 200-day moving average is $222.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.