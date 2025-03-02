Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.