Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Position in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.05% of Ares Acquisition Co. II worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AACT opened at $11.07 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

