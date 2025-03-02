Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.97 and traded as high as $30.80. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 43,731 shares traded.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

