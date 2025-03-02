LegalZoom.com’s (LZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.16 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after buying an additional 2,574,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 877,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $5,769,000. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 682,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 585,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

